C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 152.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth about $168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 107,630.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SURF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

SURF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,250. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market cap of $321.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

