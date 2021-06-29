C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AKRO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,705. The company has a market capitalization of $938.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

