C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,259 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

TMUS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.58. 8,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,300. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

