C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 317 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

EXPE stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

