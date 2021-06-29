C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $51.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 6,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,754. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,135,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.