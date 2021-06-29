Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $104,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 38.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cabot by 309.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

