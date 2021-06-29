Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $64,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,219,376. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.43 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

