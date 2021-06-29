Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $496,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,219,376. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.43 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

