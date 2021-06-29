CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 259.2% in June

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 259.2% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

CAIXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

