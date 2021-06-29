Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,000. Insiders sold a total of 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782 over the last three months.

About Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

