Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective increased by Truist from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $33.65 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.