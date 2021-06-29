Cambium Networks Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cambium Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 211.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.