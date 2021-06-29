Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 133.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

