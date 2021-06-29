Capital One Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $395,558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $98.43.

