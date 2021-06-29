Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPXWF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

