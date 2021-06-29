Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 113,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.