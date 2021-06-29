Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $199.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical business and its initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.72 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

