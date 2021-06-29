CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Head to Head Contrast

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and Group 1 Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Group 1 Automotive 0 1 6 0 2.86

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.20%. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $173.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Group 1 Automotive 3.20% 28.78% 8.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and Group 1 Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 5.38 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.47 Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.26 $286.50 million $18.06 8.48

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

