Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.
Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.36. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19.
CUK has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
