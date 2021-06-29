Castle Market Cap Tops $18,422.72 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $18,422.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00393636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002952 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015046 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.34 or 0.01292413 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

