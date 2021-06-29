CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CBTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBTX by 197.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

