CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Hits $14,562.21

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $14,562.21 and approximately $492.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006587 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000224 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

