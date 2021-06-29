CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,177 shares.The stock last traded at $14.10 and had previously closed at $13.69.

The stock has a market cap of $520.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

