Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72.36 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Celo has a total market cap of $841.41 million and approximately $72.36 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00009642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

