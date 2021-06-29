Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CSFB increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.72.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 377,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$23.54 billion and a PE ratio of -43.17. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.