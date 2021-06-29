Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.76

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 8335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.