Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,984 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Centene worth $99,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,230,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,371,000 after acquiring an additional 700,785 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 12,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,185. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

