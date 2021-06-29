Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of CNTG opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Centogene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

