Charles Lim Capital Ltd Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 24.4% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $213,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 451,956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after buying an additional 388,972 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,278. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

