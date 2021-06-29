Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 5.3%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.72. 700,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 426,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

