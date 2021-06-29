Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.96. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 320,690 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$711.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

