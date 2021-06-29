Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.
NYSE CHWY opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,150.00, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65.
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
