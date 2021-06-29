Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

NYSE CHWY opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,150.00, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock worth $519,424,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

