Chiliz One Day Volume Reaches $178.94 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $178.94 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

