Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $15.04. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 8,687 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.