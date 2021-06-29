China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the May 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.

Shares of CRWOF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

