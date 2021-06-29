China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,000 shares, an increase of 229.0% from the May 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.9 days.
Shares of CRWOF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.
China Railway Group Company Profile
