China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 223,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

Shares of CYYHF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.