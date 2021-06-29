Christopher Dean Jones Buys 1,498 Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $10,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Dean Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Christopher Dean Jones purchased 1,907 shares of Nortech Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,978.31.

Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 308,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.40. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

