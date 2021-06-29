CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 33,700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $$56.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 221,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,623,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

