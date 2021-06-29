CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,568,371. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

