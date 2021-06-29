CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $227,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after purchasing an additional 292,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,797. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

