CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,468 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Shopify worth $369,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,409.62.

SHOP stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,489.68. 20,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

