CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,565 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

