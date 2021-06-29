CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,873,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882,037 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.8% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $883,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 83,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,728. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.