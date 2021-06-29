Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $614.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.11 million and the lowest is $585.15 million. Cimpress reported sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cimpress by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

