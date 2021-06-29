Cipher (CPR) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $134,003.76 and approximately $104,091.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00211743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001929 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00702404 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

