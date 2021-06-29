Citigroup Inc. Acquires 132,369 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 405.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESPR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

