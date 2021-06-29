Citigroup Inc. Buys 28,270 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 289.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

