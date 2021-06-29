Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 288,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

