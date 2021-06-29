Citigroup Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

