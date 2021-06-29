Citigroup Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of LHC Group worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.76.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.